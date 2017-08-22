Missouri governor to answer questions live on Facebook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is holding a question-and-answer session on Facebook.

The governor will take questions on Facebook live at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This is Greitens' third time answering questions publicly on Facebook. He held two other sessions in February and March.

He's favored social media as a means of communication since he first took office in January.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.