Missouri governor to answer questions live on Facebook - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri governor to answer questions live on Facebook

Eric Greitens (Source: KFVS) Eric Greitens (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is holding a question-and-answer session on Facebook.

The governor will take questions on Facebook live at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This is Greitens' third time answering questions publicly on Facebook. He held two other sessions in February and March.

He's favored social media as a means of communication since he first took office in January.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly