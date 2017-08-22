ISP recognizes all involved in keeping eclipse day incident free

Officials with the Illinois State Police are offering their thanks to all involved in the eclipse events on Monday, Aug. 21.

ISP District 13 / 22 Commander, Lieutenant Michael Alvey, said as a result of planning with the involved partners, combined with the public’s restraint and patience, there were no major incidents.

He said the ISP had a plan in place and executed it without flaw.

“I’m proud of the job the Troopers of ISP Region 4 did in making the roadways and the overall eclipse event safe” stated Commander Alvey. “But,we could not have done this by ourselves. The community partners we worked with were second to none. We were but a small portion of a much larger group of talented people working toward a common goal, and that was to create an event that showcased Southern Illinois in a safe and secure environment.”

He recognized the partners involved in the event.

Troopers from Region 4 working included those from Districts 13 - DuQuoin, 22 - Ullin, 11 – Collinsville, and 12 – Effingham. Additionally, Troopers and Special Agents from ISP Zone 7 Investigations, the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center (STIC), Special Operations Command, and Air Operations also provided support.

Emergency Services partners that worked with the ISP included: Carbondale Police Department, Southern Illinois University Carbondale Police Department, Jackson, Williamson, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Departments, the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS), Carbondale Fire Department, all Jackson County area fire departments, the Williamson County Fire Protection District, Herrin Fire Department, Jackson and Williamson County EMS, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), the Illinois Medical Emergency Response Team (IMERT), Williamson and Jackson County Emergency Management Agencies (EMA), the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), The Red Cross, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Educational Services partners included the Carbondale Tourism Bureau, Visit SI, Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau, Illinois South Tourism Bureau, Mount Vernon Tourism Bureau, WSIL TV 3, the River Radio Group, and the National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA).

Alvey concluded by saying, “However great a job done by our partners, the public doing their part to make this a safe, family friendly atmosphere was the ultimate key to the region’s success.”

