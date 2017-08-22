Man sentenced to 308 months for robbery at Kennett Convenience Store

A man was sentenced to 308 months or 25 years in prison on one felony count of interference with commerce by robbery and one felony count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Julius L. Jones, 36, was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 21. He appeared before United States District Judge Ronnie L. White.

During a trial that lasted from March 13 through March 14, testimony established that around 10 p.m. on July 1, 2015, Jones and another individual entered Curt’s Grocery in Kennett, Missouri carrying handguns and wearing ski masks.

According to officials, as soon as the men entered the store they shot the store manager. The manager was hit four times and fell to the floor. Jones threw a store employee to the floor and demanded the store’s money, while his accomplice took money from the manager’s pockets.

The employee gave Jones two bank bags with the store’s cash inside. Jones then fired a shot at the employee, missing her head. The two men also shot at a customer on the store parking lot as they fled. The robbers fled the scene in a gray Toyota Camry.

The Camry fled at a high rate of speed while a Kennett, Missouri police officer attempted to stop the get-away vehicle. The vehicle eventually reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour.

According to officials, the two robbers began shooting at the Kennett officer and other officers who joined in the chase. The Camry eventually came to a crash in Blytheville, Arkansas, and the robbers fled the scene.

Officers pursued the men and captured Antonio Brown, the getaway driver. Officers then arrested Jones, who had managed to flee in a second vehicle.

On May 24, 2017, co-defendant Antonio Brown was sentenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri to 240 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons following a plea to the charges of Interference With Commerce by Threat or Violence and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kennett, Missouri Police Department, the Blytheville, Arkansas Police Department, the Arkansas State Police, the Mississippi County, Arkansas Sheriff’s office and the Osceola, Arkansas Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Keith D. Sorrell and Special Assistant United States Attorney Sara Koppenaal handled the prosecution for the Government.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.