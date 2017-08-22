MO man arrested, after alleged shoplifting and chase in Cape Girardeau

A man has been arrested in Cape Girardeau, Missouri after an alleged shop lifting lead to a police chase.

At 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to Menard’s for a report of shoplifting.

Menard’s loss prevention reported an individual in the store had stolen merchandise from the location in Poplar Bluff and the Cape Girardeau store was advised to be on the lookout for him.

According to police, the male subject attempted to hide in the store and was seen by an officer leaving the store. Police said he jumped in his vehicle and drove off.

A vehicle pursuit began and the male ultimately lost control of his vehicle in Chaffee, Mo and started running on foot. The male was located and taken into custody by the Chaffee Police Department at 10 p.m. that night.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges on Barry Lee McClanahan, 50, of Hollister, Mo for resisting arrest (class E felony) and stealing (class A misdemeanor).

McClanahan’s bond has been set at $25,000. Other charges are possible from other law enforcement agencies as it relates to the pursuit.

