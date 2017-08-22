Makanda, IL eclipse a success; town prepares for next one

As you look around town on Tuesday, August 22 one day after the solar eclipse, many people are still enjoying what the town has to offer.

Josh Kaoscheur said he came down a week ago from Madison, WI, to see the eclipse. He, like many, said the totality was a breathtaking moment.

Kaoscheur said he has been taking detailed notes of his experience for this last week of how everything went from the planning to the totality and beyond. All of which he feels has taken a toll.

"I've been recording and writing so many things down this past week," Kaoscheur said. "It's been sensory overload. I'm sure it has been for a lot of people. The totality itself is a lot to take on for a human being I think."

Makanda eclipse coordinator Joe McFarland said the event was a total success. He did say there are areas that do need to be improved upon.

McFarland said they can use what they need to improve on here and start planning ahead for the next one and improve the experience for everyone.

McFarland said they have a meeting with area fire departments and officials in a month to collaborate in how they can make things better.

"We are going to go over what we did right, what we did wrong," McFarland said. "We are going to write that down. Sort of an eclipse master plan so that in six-and-a-half, seven years, whoever is in charge of doing these things knows what worked and what did not work."

McFarland said in a lot of areas they got it right, however, there are other areas, such as parking, where they need to make some changes.

