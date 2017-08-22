Makanda, IL eclipse a success; town prepares for next one

House Speaker Michael Madigan has canceled a scheduled an Illinois House session that was to vote on Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill.
Hopefully, all of you were only looking at the sun when it was in totality but for those who had bad glasses or looked right at the sun before, your vision could be in trouble.
The annual "Kick Off" barbecue was held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Calling all music fans! No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will be something for you at the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair.
Heartland Eclipse 2017 has come and gone and city leaders in Carbondale, Illinois reflected on how everything played out on Tuesday, August 22.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
