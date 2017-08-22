What's next for the research balloons released during the eclipse?

The view from 100,000 feet in the air. (Source: StratoStar/Twitter)

During the Great American Eclipse on Monday, August 21, weather balloons were released to travel near space.

The two balloons that were sent off at Houck Stadium had experiments from 25 local schools and each school got to pick one item to send up to space, as long as it fits inside a test tube.

The balloons would eventually pop once they got too high and fall back down to the ground.

To help track the balloons they put cameras and GPS on them. When they finally fell back to earth the search was pretty easy.

Unfortunately, one of them was stuck in a tree in Jonesboro, Ill.

Once they retrieve all of the experiments they will send them back to the school where the students will continue testing the objects they sent up.

When they finish their testing they have to send a research report back to Southeast Missouri State and to Space Center Houston.

