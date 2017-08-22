What's next for the research balloons released during the eclips - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What's next for the research balloons released during the eclipse?

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Connect
The view from 100,000 feet in the air. (Source: StratoStar/Twitter) The view from 100,000 feet in the air. (Source: StratoStar/Twitter)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

During the Great American Eclipse on Monday, August 21, weather balloons were released to travel near space.

The two balloons that were sent off at Houck Stadium had experiments from 25 local schools and each school got to pick one item to send up to space, as long as it fits inside a test tube.

The balloons would eventually pop once they got too high and fall back down to the ground.

To help track the balloons they put cameras and GPS on them. When they finally fell back to earth the search was pretty easy.

Unfortunately, one of them was stuck in a tree in Jonesboro, Ill.

Once they retrieve all of the experiments they will send them back to the school where the students will continue testing the objects they sent up.

When they finish their testing they have to send a research report back to Southeast Missouri State and to Space Center Houston.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

  • Tropical Depression Harvey to strengthen as it heads toward Texas coast

    Tropical Depression Harvey to strengthen as it heads toward Texas coast

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-08-23 13:09:43 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-08-23 21:12:06 GMT

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast late on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

    •   
Powered by Frankly