Recycle your eclipse glasses

Now that the eclipse is over, you can recycle your eclipse viewing glasses.

visitSI is collecting eclipse glasses and will be recycling them with the help of Astronomers Without Borders.

Take your eclipse glasses to visitSI, located at 1602 Sioux Drive in Marion, Illinois, and they will recycle them free of charge.

Collection times will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Astronomers without borders is a not for profit entity that brings people together from around the world through our common interest in astronomy.

According to visitSI, the recycle glasses will be sent to schools in South America and Asia when eclipses cross those continents in 2019.

For more information, you can email info@visitSI.com or call 618-997-3690.

