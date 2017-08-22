Southeast Missouri State University starts new year tobacco-free

Last February Southeast Missouri State officials decided to make the campus smoke free.

Now that class is back in session for the 2017/2018 school year the smoking ban is in effect, and we checked in to see how it's going.

August 21 it was back to class for SEMO students, and some may notice the air around campus is a little clearer.

Signs were placed around campus letting both students and staff know that the campus is now tobacco-free.

Smoking and tobacco products are no longer allowed anywhere on campus.

However, there are designated smoking areas outside the Show Me Center and River Campus - but only during public events.

L. Randy Carter - the assistant dean of students says by announcing it last winter it gave students and staff plenty of time to prepare.

"We were able to get the information out there to them in good time, so that they knew that this was coming. We didn't just spring it on them the week before school started. We've been talking about it for a while, which I think is a good advantage," Carter said.

According to a recent student survey, 76% percent of students are in favor of a completely smoke free campus.

The smoking ban includes e-cigarettes, and devices used to smoke as well, so vaping is included in the ban.

