MO Lieutenant Governor calls for special session to expel Senator Chappelle-Nadal

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson is calling on the Missouri Senate to go into special session along with Veto Session, with the purpose of expelling Senator Chappelle-Nadal from the body under the authority vested to the Senate under Article III, Section 18 of the Missouri Constitution.

The Lieutenant Governor called the recent comments made by Senator Chappelle-Nadal unacceptable and unbefitting conduct of a Missouri State Senator.

He said condemnation for these remarks was swift and bipartisan.

Governor Greitens, Senator McCaskill, Congressman Clay, Congressman Cleaver, and numerous others have called for Senator Chappelle-Nadal to resign, but she has refused.

The Senate has not sought to remove a member since 1945. The Lieutenant Governor said in a situation like this, lawmakers have a responsibility to hold themselves to a higher standard and draw a line against these inexcusable actions.

He said it is unacceptable for a public official to call for violence against the President of the United States, and there is no place in the Missouri General Assembly for a legislator who embraces such harmful rhetoric.

