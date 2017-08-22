Southern Illinois teacher named 1 of 10 Illinois Teacher of the Year finalists

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Board of Education has named 10 finalists for 2018 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

State Superintendent Tony Smith says the finalists "continuously go above and beyond to make students feel well known and well cared for."

A selection committee made up of teachers, administrators, support staff and past winners selected the finalists from 234 nominations. The winner will be announced Oct. 28.

The finalists are: Valarie Berger, West Leyden High School; James Connelley, Morton West High School; Teresa Eden, Monroe Center Grade School; William Farmer, Evanston Township High School; Lindsey Jensen, Dwight Township High School; Erin Miller, Brimfield Grade School; Jamie Nash-Mayberry, Shawnee High School; Angie Noble, Jerseyville East Elementary School; Faith Skinner, Emily G. Johns School and Morgan Teske, East High School in Rockford.

