Illinois man charged in crash that killed mother, 3 sons

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois man has been charged with felony reckless homicide in a crash that left a pregnant woman and her three young sons dead.

The Will County State's Attorney's office and the county sheriff's office announced the charges Tuesday afternoon against 25-year-old Sean Woulfe of Beecher. Officials say Woulfe is in custody.

Authorities say Woulfe was driving more than 20 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officials say his pickup truck crashed into a vehicle driven by Lindsey Schmidt of Beecher. She died in the July 24 crash along with her sons, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 19-month-old Kaleb.

Prosecutors say Woulfe faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.