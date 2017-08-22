Bloomfield man charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action

A man from Bloomfield, Missouri faces charges for allegedly threatening to kill his child and the child's mother.

According to court documents, the victim told an officer with the Bloomfield Police Department that Michael Love, 20, held her and their infant son in a bedroom in their home against her will. He is also accused of taking her cell phone.

It happened on July 5, 2017, but the victim did not file a report with police until July 24.

She told the investigator that Love used a large kitchen knife and claimed that he was going to kill the victim and her family members if she called the police. He reportedly told her "the only way she is getting out is leaving this world."

Court documents show that Love reportedly allowed the victim and her 4-month-old son to leave so she could go to work the following morning.

The victim admitted to investigators that Love has been both physically and mentally abusive through their relationship.

Love faces two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

A judge set bond at $50,000.

