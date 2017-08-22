Three Rivers extends application deadline for LPN-to-RN Programs

Three Rivers College’s daytime LPN-to-RN Bridge program in Poplar Bluff and its LPN-to-RN Bridge program at Three Rivers – Sikeston has extended the application deadline.

Friday, Sept. 15 is now the application deadline for these programs.

Applicants for the LPN-to-RN Bridge programs must be a licensed LPN, take the NLN-PAX-RN pre-entrance exam and earn a minimum score of 110, have a minimum 2.0 GPA across all college credit hours completed, and demonstrate satisfactory performance on the screening assessment to be eligible for admission into the programs.

All admissions material must be received by the September 15 deadline, including official copies of high school and other colleges transcripts.

The LPN-to-RN programs application forms can be located online at this website and clicking on “Applications”.

Prospective students are also required to complete a free Three Rivers application.

Contact Dr. Staci Campbell at 573-840-9680 for further information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.