Large power outage reported in McCracken Co., KY

Portions of western McCracken County, Kentucky are without power.

According to Deputy Kyle Seratt with the sheriff's department, the affected areas include Kentucky Oaks Mall and US Highway 60/McCracken County High School.

Seratt said multiple traffic lights are not working, so officers are responding to help control traffic.

The roads in the area are reportedly already congested.

Crews with Jackson Purchase Electric are working to fix the problem.

