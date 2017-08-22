Scientists start to sift through experiments from balloons launched during Eclipse 2017

The view from 100,000 feet in the air. (Source: StratoStar Twitter)

Crews have recovered at least one of the balloons that was launched from Houck Fieldhouse during the eclipse.

Two balloons were launched around noon on Monday, Aug. 21.

After each balloon popped, parachutes deployed and brought them back to the ground.

They both landed near McClure, Illinois.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.