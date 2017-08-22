$50K reward offered for info. on 25-year-old kidnapping, murder of IL woman

Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help for information regarding the kidnapping and murder of Tammy J. Zywicki.

The 25th anniversary of Tammy's death is Wednesday, August 23 and her case remains active at the FBI and ISP continue exploring new leads, examining 200 items of evidence and retesting items with modern DNA technology.

According to ISP, some of Tammy's personal property is known to be missing, including a Cannon 35mm camera and a Lorus brand musical wristwatch, which played the tune "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head," with a green umbrella on its face and a green band.

They say a red and white soccer patch monogrammed with "St. Giles Soccer Club, Greenville, South Carolina" was also taken.

Tammy was reportedly last seen with her car on Interstate 80 at mile marker 83 in LaSalle County, Ill. between 3:10 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23, 1992.

According to ISP, she left Evanston, Ill. for college in Grinnell, Iowa where she was expected to arrive that evening. Later that day, Tammy's car, a 1985 white Pontiac T1000, was found by an ISP trooper and marked as being abandoned.

On Aug. 24, 1992, the vehicle was towed by ISP. On that same evening, Tammy's mother contacted ISP and reported that her daughter had not arrived at college.

On Sept. 1, 1992, Tammy's body was found along Interstate 44 in rural Lawrence County, Missouri, which is located between Joplin and Springfield, Mo.

According to ISP, she had been stabbed to death. It was also reported that a truck tractor semi-trailer was seen near Tammy's vehicle during this time period.

The truck driver was described as a white male between 35 and 40 years of age, more than 6-feet tall and had dark, bushy hair.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 815-726-6377 or the FBI Chicago Field Division at 312-421-6700. Callers can remain anonymous.

