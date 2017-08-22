Grand Marshals for Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade announced

The Grand Marshals for the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade are used to hitting things out of the park.

Kyle and Randy Drone of Ridgway, Illinois, will serve as Grand Marshals.

The Drones co-own Dinger Bats. The company provides bats for several Major League Baseball players including Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs.

“We are thrilled to have Dinger Bats as part of the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade,” says Tibretta Reiman, Du Quoin State Fair Manager, “They are making a huge splash in Major League Baseball and we are proud to say they are made right here in southern Illinois.”

The parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. You can find more information about the 11-day fair on HeartlandWeekend.com.

