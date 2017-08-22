Rend Lake College offers three hobby classes for the Fall

Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois is giving you the opportunity to learn new skills this Fall.

Three separate hobby classes will be available through RLC's Community and Corporate Education Division.

Metal Detecting and Treasure Hunting for Beginners is October 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $10. The class will meet in the Learning Resource Center, Room 114 on the Ina campus.

The class will be taught by expert Charles Conaughty and cover how to pick out the best detector for your needs and rights and responsibilities for treasure seekers.

Also available is Balloon Twisting 101.

Learn how to properly twist professional balloon art from recent RLC graduate Ryan Bushur.

Each participant will take away high-quality balloons and a pump.

Cost of the class is $40 plus a $30 supply fee.

The class meets from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays October 3, 10, 17 and 24 in the Historic Schoolhouse on the Ina Campus.

Corrective/Contour Makeup will be taught by RLC Theatre Professor Tracey Webb and covers basic makeup techniques.

The class costs $15 and meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 in the Learning Resource Center, Room 154 on the Ina Campus.

Participants should bring their own makeup and be over age 13.

For more information or to register for these classes, contact RLC's Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Extension 1714 or go to commcorped@rlc.edu.

