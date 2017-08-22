Give blood to the Red Cross, get a coupon for a free haircut

(KFVS) -
Donating blood or platelets with the American Red Cross this September will ear you a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage.
“We are excited to continue the Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign and partnership with Sport Clips this September,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We are grateful for Sport Clips showing its support of the Red Cross and saying ‘thank you’ to those helping save lives through blood donations.”
Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11, 2017, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
“Sport Clips is proud to support the blood collection efforts of the Red Cross on a national level,” Amanda Palm, corporate communications manager of Sport Clips said. “There is always a need to maintain the blood supply in our country, and a free haircut is a simple way we can thank donors for their lifesaving donation.”
Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free Blood Donor App, online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Illinois
Jackson County
Campbell Hill
9/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Campbell Hill Community Center, 213 South Dean
Carbondale
9/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Illinois Department of Transportation, 2801 West Murphysboro Road
9/12/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 303 South Poplar Street
Murphysboro
9/13/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 1700 Gartside
Dix
9/6/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main
Mount Vernon
9/7/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary's Parish Center, 1500 Main Street
Perry County
Du Quoin
9/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., DuQuoin State Fair Grounds, 655 Executive Drive
9/3/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., DuQuoin State Fair Grounds, 655 Executive Drive
9/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 North Washington
Pinckneyville
9/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pinckneyville Community Hospital, 5383 State Route 154
9/14/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 315 West South Street
Williamson County
Herrin
9/6/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Herrin Elementary School, 5200 Herrin Road
Missouri
Butler County
Poplar Bluff
9/1/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Medic One Ambulance, 414 North 5th Street
9/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plaster Free Enterprise Building, 2080 Three Rivers Boulevard
9/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plaster Free Enterprise Building, 2080 Three Rivers Boulevard
9/9/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints- Poplar Bluff, 2414 Katy Lane
9/11/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Poplar Bluff Eagles Lodge, 1400 South Broadway
Cape Girardeau County
Cape Girardeau
9/1/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/1/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Park Mall - Storefront by JC Penney, 3049 William Street
9/2/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/3/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/4/2017: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cape West 14 Cine, 247 Siemers Drive
9/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cape West 14 Cine, 247 Siemers Drive
9/5/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/6/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/8/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/8/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri National Guard, 2626 Independence
9/9/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/10/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/11/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/12/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/13/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
9/15/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
Jackson
9/6/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., HealthPoint Fitness, 410 West Main Street
9/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, North High Street
Dunklin County
Kennett
9/7/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., NHC Health Care Center, 1120 Falcon Drive
Iron County
Viburnum
9/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Viburnum High School, Highway 49
Pemiscot County
Hayti
9/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hayti Community Center, 600 East Washington
Reynolds County
Bunker
9/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bunker High School, Highway 72, PO Box 365
Scott County
Sikeston
9/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Department of Transportation, 2675 North Main Street
9/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Missouri Delta Medical Center, 1008 North Main
9/8/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Scott County Central High School, 20794 US Highway 61
Stoddard County
Bloomfield
9/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bloomfield High School, 301 West Missouri
Dexter
9/1/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 59, 620 West Oak Street
9/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southeast Health Center Stoddard County, 1200 North One Mile Road
