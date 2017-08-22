McCaskill spending offers glimpse at campaign groundwork

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is investing in fundraising and campaign management more than a year in advance of the 2018 elections.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that McCaskill's spending shows how she's laying the groundwork for her campaign as she faces a competitive re-election bid.

McCaskill had raised close to $8 million as of June. She's told donors at private events that she expects to raise and spend at least $30 million. The newspaper reports she's leaning on Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue to fundraise.

She's spending some of that money hiring veteran consultants, including fundraising and communications specialist Anne Lewis.

McCaskill also has dumped some donations that could hurt her campaign. For example, she gave away campaign contributions from Rosie O'Donnell, who's feuded with President Donald Trump.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

