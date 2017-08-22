McCaskill spending offers glimpse at campaign groundwork

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating more than a dozen business burglaries that occurred between June 1-Aug. 22.
Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating more than a dozen business burglaries that occurred between June 1-Aug. 22.
Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help for information regarding the kidnapping and murder of Tammy J. Zywicki.
Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help for information regarding the kidnapping and murder of Tammy J. Zywicki.
The Grand Marshals for the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade are used to hitting things out of the park.
The Grand Marshals for the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade are used to hitting things out of the park.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the launch of the Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program on Tuesday, August 22.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the launch of the Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program on Tuesday, August 22.
A man was arrested on Monday night, August 21 after an hours-long standoff with officers at a home in Pomona, Illinois.
A man was arrested on Monday night, August 21 after an hours-long standoff with officers at a home in Pomona, Illinois.