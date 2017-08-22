The Latest: Army identifies soldiers missing after crash

HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on five soldiers missing in Hawaii after helicopter training crash (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

The U.S. Army has identified five soldiers who are missing nearly a week after a helicopter crashed during offshore training in Hawaii.

Officials suspended the search for the soldiers Monday.

1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey of Hope Mills, North Carolina was among the missing. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber of Decatur, Alabama and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas were also on the helicopter.

Also missing are Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam of Jenkins, Kentucky, and Sgt. Michael Nelson of Antioch, Tennessee.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli says the five soldiers represent the best and the brightest of America. He says the soldiers have not been found and their families have been notified.

Cavoli says the Army has not yet determined the cause of the crash.

12:20 p.m.

Officials have suspended the search for five Army soldiers who were in a helicopter crash during offshore training in Hawaii last week.

A Coast Guard official said Monday that searchers mounted the best search that they could.

Two Black Hawk helicopter crews were conducting training off the western tip of Oahu when one aircrew lost contact with the crew whose helicopter went missing.

Rescuers searched about 68,000 nautical miles but saw no signs of life or of the crew that went missing on Aug. 15.

Searchers found what appeared to be pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet.

The debris field dispersed with strong currents to remote, deep areas of the ocean.

