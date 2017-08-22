Kentucky police: 2 women watching eclipse hit by car, 1 dead

HYDEN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say two women watching the eclipse while standing on a sidewalk in a Kentucky town were struck by a car and one has died.

State Police Trooper Jody Sims said in a news release that the car crossed the center line and hit a utility pole and the pedestrians Monday in Hyden, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) southeast of Lexington.

Sims says 23-year-old Mackenzie P. Hays of Hazard was pronounced dead and 41-year-old Rhonda Belcher of Wooton was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. The motorist, 38-year-old Alyssa Noble of Hyden, was taken to a medical center. The condition of Wooton and Noble weren't immediately known

State Police Capt. Jennifer Sandlin confirmed the pedestrians were viewing the partial eclipse. Police didn't say what caused the crash.

