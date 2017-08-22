This week in music: 1968 The Doors

Let's take a morning stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning some big hits from the summer of 1968.

Forty-nine years ago, these were the songs atop Billboard Magazine's Hot 100. At number five was Mason Williams with Classical Gas. Williams was the head writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour at the time of the song's release and he debuted the instrumental on the show.

Jose Feliciano was at number four with his version of The Doors number one hit Light My Fire. His remake blended Latin influences, including a mixture of classic Spanish guitar and flute.

Speaking of The Doors, the San Francisco based band was in the number three spot with Hello, I Love You. Jim Morrison had written the words to the song back in 1965. But never did anything with it. While the band was recording their third album, there was some difficulty as Morrison's drinking was making work impossible. The other members of the band leafed through some of Morrison's old poetry, found Hello, I Love You and put music to it.

Steppenwolf was at number two with Born to Be Wild. Some point to it was the first heavy metal song. The second verse includes the line "heavy metal thunder" which marks the first use of the term heavy metal in rock music.

And in the top spot for this week in '68 was People Got to be Free by The Rascals. The song, which is a plea for tolerance and freedom came out during a turbulent summer which saw the assassinations of both Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King. The song spent five weeks at number one and was the group's third and final number one hit.

