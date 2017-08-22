KY man arrested after police chase in Graves Co., KY

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating more than a dozen business burglaries that occurred between June 1-Aug. 22.
Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help for information regarding the kidnapping and murder of Tammy J. Zywicki.
The Grand Marshals for the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade are used to hitting things out of the park.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the launch of the Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program on Tuesday, August 22.
A man was arrested on Monday night, August 21 after an hours-long standoff with officers at a home in Pomona, Illinois.
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
What would you do with a few hundred million?
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.
