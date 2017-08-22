Armed robbery under investigation in Carbondale, IL

Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place at a business in Carbondale, Illinois on Monday, Aug. 21.

Officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to a business in the 500 block of East Main Street after receiving the initial report of an armed robbery. Officers learned that two suspects went into the business, each displaying firearms and demanding money.

Both suspects were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts. The suspects then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Anyone with any information with any information regarding the incident or the suspects involved are asked to contact the police department at (618)-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618)-549-COPS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.