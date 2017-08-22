Four things you need to know on 8/22

It's Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Keep your umbrellas handy as rain will likely be a part of your Tuesday forecast. It will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will linger for most of the day. A few of these storms could be severe. It will be hot and humid with temps in the upper 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The sun returns along with a slight cool down.

Making headlines:

Heartland Eclipse 2017: Heartland Eclipse 2017 has come and gone, and it's an experience that will likely never be forgotten. The celestial event saw thousands flock to the Heartland to experience the first total solar eclipse in nearly a century. The KFVS News Team brought you coverage from locations all across the Heartland.

People asked to avoid the area after fire in Jackson, MO: According to officials with Jackson Fire Rescue, a fire broke out in the Jackson, Missouri area on Monday, Aug. 21. The fire occurred along County Road 324. Fruitland Area Fire Protection District said firefighters assisted Gordonville Fire Department and multiple other agencies.

Trump renews Afghan commitment but says 'no blank check': Declaring the U.S. will win "in the end," President Donald Trump vowed Monday night to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan despite his earlier inclination to withdraw. But he insisted the U.S. would not offer "a blank check" after 16 years of war, and he pointedly declined to say whether or when more troops might be sent.

Plane involved in incident at Perryville airport: Emergency crews responded to an incident at Perryville Regional Airport on Monday, Aug. 21. It happened around 1:45 p.m., just after the total eclipse. According to Trooper Wheetley from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, the pilot was taking off and then lost control. The pilot reportedly veered off the left side of the runway and overturned.

