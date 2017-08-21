People asked to avoid the area after fire in Jackson, MO

According to officials with Jackson Fire Rescue, on Monday night August 21, a fire broke out in the Jackson, Missouri area.

Officials are monitoring traffic in the area as well.

Fruitland Area Fire Protection District said firefighters assisted Gordonville Fire Department and multiple other agencies.

Officials said the fire was along County Road 324. They ask non-emergency personnel to avoid the area.

