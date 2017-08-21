Crews from multiple departments respond to Gordonville fire

Crews from seven fire departments responded to help put out a fire in Gordonville, Missouri.

The Gordonville Fire Department was called to a structure/machine shop fire around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

Because of a combination of intense fire, heavy smoke, and combustible explosions, crews set up a defensive approach to fight the fire.

Crews from Jackson, Millersville, Fruitland, East County, Whitewater, and Cape Girardeau Fire Departments all responded to assist.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

