Pedestrian killed by car during eclipse in Kentucky

HYDEN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a car fatally struck a pedestrian during the solar eclipse.

Trooper Jody Sims says in a news release that the car crossed the center line and hit a utility pole and two women on a sidewalk in Hyden.

Media outlets report the pedestrians had been watching the partial eclipse. Hyden is in southeastern Kentucky, about 120 miles southeast of Lexington.

Sims says 23-year-old pedestrian Mackenzie P. Hays of Hazard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another pedestrian, 41-year-old Rhonda Belcher of Wooton, was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, and the driver of the car, 38-year-old Alyssa Noble of Hyden was transported to Holston-Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The condition of Wooton and Noble weren't immediately known.

State police are investigating.

