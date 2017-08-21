President Trump addressed the nation on Afghanistan policy

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday night, August 21.

The president unveiled his updated Afghanistan policy in a rare, prime-time address to a nation that broadly shares his pessimism about American involvement in the 16-year conflict.

Although he may send a few thousand more troops, there are no signs of a major shift in strategy.

