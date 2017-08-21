President Trump addressed the nation on Afghanistan policy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

President Trump addressed the nation on Afghanistan policy

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday night, August 21.

The president unveiled his updated Afghanistan policy in a rare, prime-time address to a nation that broadly shares his pessimism about American involvement in the 16-year conflict.

Although he may send a few thousand more troops, there are no signs of a major shift in strategy.

