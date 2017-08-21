3 babies born on eclipse day in Cape Girardeau, MO

Three little ones were welcomed into the world on the day of the eclipse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

One Aug. 21 Elijah, Dalasia, and Kanye were born.

They were born at 1:49 a.m., 4:25 a.m., and 8:30 a.m.

In a photo, each baby has a pair of eclipse glasses commemorating this historic day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.