Swedish family visits the Heartland for the eclipse

When Mattias Jansson heard about the eclipse, he decided he needed to see it so he made the trip all the way from Sweden.

Mattias and his family have been on a tour of America that centered around being in Carbondale, Illinois for the eclipse.

Mattias made the trip with his parents, who are excited about visiting America. They don't expect to forget about this experience any time soon.

Unfortunately, there was a cloud over Carbondale that covered the corona of the eclipse during totality. However, the Janssons said the spectrum of colors on the horizon in every direction made the journey well worth it.

Now that the highlight of their trip has concluded, they plan to continue on by renting a car and exploring New England.

