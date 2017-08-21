Suspect injured in Henderson, KY officer involved shooting

On Monday, Aug. 21 around 2:25 a.m.. Kentucky State Police Post 16 was notified by Henderson City Dispatch of an officer involved shooting in the Henderson, Ky city limits.

According to officials, Henderson City Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the vehicle fled from the patrol officer. The pursuit involved Clay, Martin Luther King and South Adams Streets in the city of Henderson.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped his car between Clay and South Adams Street, in a residential neighborhood. The driver got out of his vehicle with a shotgun. A brief standoff occurred between the operator and an officer.

During the standoff, according to the officer, the driver took a stance which created a safety concern for the officer. The officer fired his service weapon at the suspect.

The suspect was struck multiple times in the abdomen and was treated by Henderson EMS within minutes. The officer was not injured.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Evansville where he is in stable condition.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team are investigating the shooting.

