The Latest: 14,000 gather at Illinois stadium for eclipse

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on the total solar eclipse in Illinois (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

About 14,000 people filled Southern Illinois University's Saluki Stadium in Carbondale to watch Monday's total solar eclipse.

SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith says some clouds appeared about 6 minutes before the eclipse was to reach totality and "the entire stadium was cheering the clouds away." Goldsmith says during the totality it was very quiet in the stadium but "at the end of it people were giving each other high fives" and there was more cheering.

Experts have said the eclipse was to reach its great point of duration a few miles south of Carbondale.

The school's event included 20-person suites for $10,000. SIU also had live eclipse video on the stadium scoreboard and marching band performances. Eclipse safety glasses were provided.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner attended the viewing event.

1:10 p.m.

Thousands of people were preparing to watch Monday's solar eclipse in Illinois, many in the southern part of the state where a total eclipse is expected.

In Carbondale, Southern Illinois University's eclipse event at the school's football Saluki Stadium was sold out. The school planned to broadcast live eclipse video on the scoreboard, provide eclipse safety glasses and have performances from the Marching Salukis. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office said he would attend.

Debbie Dunn is in charge of parking cars in nearby Makanda. She's been preparing for months and said as many as 90 people were scouting spots early Monday.

The eclipse was expected to reach totality in southern Illinois Monday afternoon.

A partial eclipse was expected in Chicago but skies turned cloudy. The city's lakefront Adler Planetarium held an eclipse block party.

