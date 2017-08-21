Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, MO closed due to crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, MO closed due to crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department the 1900 block of Bloomfield Road is closed due to a crash.

The area is between Koch and Albert.

Police said a pole is being replaced.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly