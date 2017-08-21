Plane involved in incident at Perryville airport

Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident at Perryville Regional Airport.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 21 just after the total eclipse.

According to Trooper Wheetley from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, the pilot was taking off and then lost control. The pilot reportedly veered off the left side of the runway and overturned.

Wheetley said the pilot was a 75-year-old man from Salem, Illinois. He reportedly has minor injuries and refused treatment on scene.

Evan Palumbo was there and he said it seemed like a gust of wind might have caught the plane.

"Well, uh, it looked like he was on a take off role, taking off from the airport," Palumbo said. "And maybe a gust caught his wing or something and he just ran off the run way and his wing hit the dirt and flipped his plane over."

According to our crew on scene, a plane that was departing flipped on its top.

Witnesses said the pilot got out of the plane safely.

The FAA was reportedly on scene at the time of the incident and is currently investigating.

