Attorneys for condemned Missouri man seek halt to execution

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Attorneys for a condemned Missouri inmate warn that the state is preparing to execute a potentially innocent man.

Marcellus Williams is scheduled to die Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for stabbing to death former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a 1998 robbery at her home in the suburb of University City. It would be the state's second execution this year.

Attorneys for Williams have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a new hearing or for his sentence to be commuted to life in prison. They've also asked Gov. Eric Greitens for clemency.

Attorney Kent Gipson says DNA testing conducted in December using techniques that were not available at the time of the killing shows DNA found on the knife used in the killing matches an unknown man, but not Williams.

