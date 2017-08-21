2.2 magnitude quake hits southeast Missouri

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Marston, Missouri on Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it shook around 9:45 p.m.

It could be felt in Sikeston, Kennett, and Union City, Tennessee.

There have been no reports of damage.

