2.2 magnitude quake hits southeast Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.2 magnitude quake hits southeast Missouri

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
MARSTON, MO (KFVS) -

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Marston, Missouri on Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it shook around 9:45 p.m.

It could be felt in Sikeston, Kennett, and Union City, Tennessee.

There have been no reports of damage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly