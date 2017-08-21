Semi hauling livestock crashes in Johnson Co., IL

A crash involving a semi hauling a livestock trailer closed a portion of I-24 in Johnson County, Illinois on Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to the ISP, the driver of the semi, identified as Delbert Meredith, 41, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said he was driving westbound on I-24 near mile marker 15 when one of his tires blew out. The semi then ran off of the road, struck a guardrail and then a tree before coming to a final rest. The livestock trailer the semi was hauling overturned and came to a final rest on its side.

The right lane of I-24 was closed was closed for nearly 10 hours to aid authorities in the clean up of the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.