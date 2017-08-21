Thousands gather in Kentucky town to view eclipse

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Thousands have gathered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where the total solar eclipse is expected to be at its greatest intensity.

Officials say the city expects 50,000 visitors from 29 countries, 3 territories and 46 states to be in town Monday for a view of the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse to sweep the United States in 99 years.

Several places in the city and the region were offering viewing areas for the eclipse, including Land Between the Lakes National Recreation area, just west of Hopkinsville.

The eclipse will begin at 11:56 a.m. CT and will last about three hours, with eclipse totality lasting about 2 minutes and 40 seconds in Hopkinsville.

