Four things you need to know on 8/21

It's Monday, August 21, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Heartland Eclipse 2017 is here! Monday will kick off to a cloudy start with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The chance for rain will remain low and no severe weather is expected. It will be hot and humid with feel-like temps reaching 100 degrees. A LOOK AHEAD: The heat will continue linger into Tuesday along with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Making headlines:

Heartland Eclipse 2017 is here: Millions of Americans converged on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday for a wondrous couple of minutes in the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast to coast in 99 years.

Damaged USS John S. McCain arrives in Singapore; 10 missing: The USS John S. McCain has docked at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after an early morning collision with an oil tanker as vessels from several nations searched Monday for 10 missing U.S. sailors.

33 wounded, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings in Chicago: Chicago police say at least 33 people have been wounded, six fatally, in weekend shootings in the nation's third-largest city. The Chicago Tribune reports the shootings happened in just a 13-hour period ending early Sunday.

Trump will address path forward on Afghanistan: Signaling that the U.S. military expects its mission to continue, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan on Sunday hailed the launch of the Afghan Army's new special operations corps, declaring that "we are with you and we will stay with you."

