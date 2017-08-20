2 people thrown from motorcycle in McCracken Co. crash

On Monday, Aug. 20 around 7 p.m., a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky sent two people to the hospital

Glen Pirtle, 37, of Paducah, and his passenger Tuesday Foster, 27, also of Paducah were traveling northbound in the 600 block of Oaks Rd.

Police said an investigation showed that when Pirtle went through the S-Curve he lost control of his 1999 motorcycle, then struck two mailboxes.

Both subjects were thrown from the motorcycle and were transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Reidland Farley Fire Department and Mercy EMS

