Buddy the calf is ready for Heartland Eclipse 2017

If you've been gearing up for the eclipse on August 21, you're not alone. A little calf just outside of Cape Girardeau, Missouri is eclipse ready.

Keith Seyer took a photo of Buddy the calf with eclipse glasses on. Keith's mother, Barbara Seyer, had to hold the glasses in place.

Buddy is ready for totality!

