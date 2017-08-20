Deputies: Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Jackson Co., IL house

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating more than a dozen business burglaries that occurred between June 1-Aug. 22.
Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help for information regarding the kidnapping and murder of Tammy J. Zywicki.
The Grand Marshals for the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade are used to hitting things out of the park.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the launch of the Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program on Tuesday, August 22.
A man was arrested on Monday night, August 21 after an hours-long standoff with officers at a home in Pomona, Illinois.
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
What would you do with a few hundred million?
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.
