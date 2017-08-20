Deputies: Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Jackson Co., IL house

A man was arrested on Monday night, August 21 after an hours-long standoff with officers at a home in Pomona, Illinois.

Zachary Todd, 25, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a gun and unlawful possession of a gun.

According to Jackson County sheriff's deputies, at around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Boat Dock Rd. in Pomona.

Deputies say the suspect refused to go outside and surrender. They then called in a negotiator from the Illinois State Police.

Additional state police officers were also dispatched to the scene.

According to deputies, the suspect lived in the home and he was only the one in there at the time of the standoff.

Todd reportedly fired a gun in the direction of a family member and stayed inside the home in an "agitated state."

On Monday, Aug. 21, with the help of family members, deputies were able to safely approach the home.

Todd was arrested without incident at 8 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, one deputy was treated by EMS personnel on the scene for a minor heat-related issue. No other injuries were reported.

