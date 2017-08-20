Semi overturns on I-24 in Johnson Co., IL

A semi truck overturned in Johnson County, Illinois.

According to officials with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department the vehicle was on Interstate 24.

Officers with the Illinois State Police said a truck tractor semi trailer cattle hauler crashed at mile marker 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Police said the semi was headed west bound when it left the roadway, struck the guard rail and overturned. The semi them came to a rest on its side down a slight embankment.

The driver is reportedly not injured and the crash is still under investigation at this time.

