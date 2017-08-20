Cape Girardeau pool team wins World 8 Ball Championship

Cape Girardeau, Missouri's 8 ball pool team won the APA World Championship Amateur Championships on Saturday, Aug. 19.

They played in Las Vegas for $25,000.

JR's Bar & Billiards in Cape Girardeau is the home of the winning team, the 'Brew Crew.' That team includes Eric Vines, Todd Scott, Joey Heuring, Travis Hammontree, Ron Hammontree, Jeff Mathis, Larry Bailey and Hunter Davis.

The team beat international teams from as far as Canada and Japan.

The players will be back in the area Monday. Aug. 21. They got matching tattoos to commemorate this accomplishment.

Not only did the Crew win the APA 8 ball Championship, Kyle Dodd won the APA Junior National Championship as well.

