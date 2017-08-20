IL woman ejected from motorcycle in Randolph Co. crash

A motorcycle crash in Randolph County, Illinois left one woman injured on Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 2:06 p.m. on Bluff Road.

Kimberly S. Esker, 52 of Waterloo, Il was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson when she left the outside of a curve and was ejected from the motorcycle. Police said Esker was not wearing a helmet.

She had to be flown from the scene to a regional hospital via medical helicopter with non-life threatening injuries.

