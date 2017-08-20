Shawnee National Forest closes areas due to traffic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawnee National Forest closes areas due to traffic

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: U.S. Forest Service - Shawnee National Forest/Facebook) (Source: U.S. Forest Service - Shawnee National Forest/Facebook)
SHAWNEETOWN, IL (KFVS) -

Traffic has caused several areas in Shawnee National Forest to close.

On Sunday, Aug. 20 Garden of the Gods, Bell Smith Springs and Jackson Falls closed due to long lines of vehicles.

Officials with the park said they closed the areas to make them safer for visitors.

