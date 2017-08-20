KY man arrested on drug charges in Graves County

In Graves County on Friday, Aug. 18 a deputy attempted to serve a warrant in Symsonia and arrested a subject on drug charges.

The Graves County Sheriff, Dewayne Redmon, reported that the deputy with the Graves County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve a warrant on a male subject at 334 Kaler Mill Rd.

When the deputy arrived at the residence they made contact with 49-year-old, Marci Sova, of Symsonia. The deputy was given consent to enter the residence to verify the wanted subject was not inside.

According to police, while inside, the deputy found drug paraphernalia in plain view in a bedroom. Upon speaking with the subject the deputy also located marijuana and methamphetamine.

The subject was arrested and lodged in Graves County Jail. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

