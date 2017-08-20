Ste. Genevieve holds Eclipse Music Festival downtown

The Eclipse Music Festival in downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 20 just one day before the big event on August 21.

Ste. Genevieve is located on the Center Line of the 2017 total solar eclipse.

The festival took place in Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve and featured various musical entertainers. They preformed near the historic Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse.

Six bands took the stage beginning at noon, ranging from classic rock to acoustic folk and a Garth Brooks tribute band.

Visitors were encourages to bring a pop up chair and sunscreen and of course to be ready for a good time.

Admission was free with a small parking fee.

